Hotel revenues grow by 7.2 per cent in 2019

Muscat, Feb 25 – The total revenue of hotels in the three-to-five-star category rose by 7.2 per cent to RO 229.5 million until the end of December 2019 compared to RO 214.1 million for the same period of the previous year. However, hotel occupancy rates fell by 5 per cent to reach 54.9 per cent at the end of December 2019 against 57.7 per cent for the same period of 2018, according the latest monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Meanwhile, the total number of guests in Omani hotels showed a significant increase by 18.3 per cent in the 12-month period of 2019, reaching 1.77 million from 1.49 million guests for the same period of 2018. Among the nationalities, Europeans constituted the maximum number of visitors, reaching 592,750. This was followed by 539,787 Omani guests and 223,696 Asian tourists till the end of December 2019, the data released by NCSI revealed.

There was a rise in the number of American guests, Oceanian guests, GCC and other Arab guests by 27.1 per cent, 11.9 per cent, 1.2 per cent and 15.7 per cent, until the end of December 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. However, there was a drop in the number of African guests by 3 per cent to reach 11,773 guests, respectively. Hotels received 1.49 million guests and the hotels generated a total revenue of RO 214.1 million in 2018.

