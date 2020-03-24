Hotel owners urged to provide free rooms for COVID-19 measures

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism has called on all owners of hotel establishments in Oman across various classifications to cooperate with the Ministry of Health and provide free hotel rooms.

Under the supervision of the Ministry of Health, these rooms will be used for precautionary measures to counter the spread of Covid-19 if necessary.

The Ministry said that this announcement comes within the framework of the existing coordination between them and the Ministry of Health to support efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, and in line with the efforts made by the government represented by the Supreme Committee.

The ministry called on the owners of hotel establishments contributing to this national duty to communicate with members of the team assigned to monitor this national initiative: Al-Balushi 99076665 and Salem Al-Zuwaidi 99762535