Hospitality company celebrates 50th anniversary with lavish gala dinner

What started back in 1968 as a relatively simple catering operation, has developed over the years to become a total Facilities Management service provider delivering complex projects and developing tailor-made solutions that proved to be economical and sustainable. To celebrate its historic five decades of innovation, growth and prosperity in providing catering and full life support services to both government organisations and private companies, the AA Group held a lavish Gala Dinner on October 23, 2019, at the Al Bustan Palace — A Ritz Carlton — Muscat.

The evening brought together notable business persons and high profile industry professionals to mark the Group’s momentous occasion. They were proud to have developed strong partnering relationships with government institutions and well established major companies and had witnessed an increasing success by keeping pace with the industry, exploring innovative solutions and building a strong and solid foundation based on excellent leadership, ethical employment, sustainability and focus on “In-Country Value”.

“We are successful only because of the collaboration, support and vision from our clients, shareholders, suppliers and employees. We are fortunate to have a passionate multicultural team with a wealth of experience across the board that constantly delivered world-class services to our multi-national clients during the last 50 years, along with their commitment, loyalty and pledge for hard work, we will endeavour to seek new challenges, look for innovative methods to improve sustainability and focus on our future while abiding by our core values based around respect, integrity and excellence,” shared Raymond H. Bejjani, Group General Manager — CEO — Sahara Hospitality Company.

“We are determined to build on the previous 50 years of experience, and continue to develop and improve what we do, which in turn helps us deliver continued excellence to our clients and ensure business continuity in the years to come,” he added.

