Sayyid Asaad presides over Royal Cavalry Annual Horse Race

Bidiya: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, presided over the Royal Cavalry Annual Horse Race in Bidiya on Tuesday.

The race is organised by the Royal Cavalry comprised five rounds for purebred Arabian horses. The fifth round is the most important one as the horse riders competed for His Majesty’s cup.

The race included equestrian sports, in addition to some Omani and international musical performances including mounted music performance, Al Baraa Dance and Al Ardah.

All the rounds were dedicated to purebred Arabian horses, including Saih Al Rahbat Round where horse riders competed to win the most prestigious His Majesty’s cup.

In the 1200-meters long first round, named ‘Saih Al Nama’ Round for Purebred Arabian horses, ‘Idrak’ of the Royal Cavalry, jockeyed by Ramla bint Khalil al Zadjali, came first. The second round, named ‘Saih Al Yahmadi’, the filly ‘RB Kinsman, owned by Sayyid Saud bin Harib al Said and ridden by Ahmed bin Ibrahim al Balushi, came first.

‘Shabah’, owned by Ahmed bin Abdullah al Marzouqi, ridden by Asaad bin Ali al Siyabi, won the 1,600-long third round named ‘Saih Al Hasanat’ devoted for citizens’ top horses. The fourth round, named ‘Saih Al Ula’ Round, was won by ‘Mouadjiz, owned by Al Bashair Staples, ridden by Harry Bentley, for the distance of 1600 meters.

His Majesty’s cup went to Spaghetti, owned by Al Bashair Staples, ridden by Harry Bentley.

The race was attended by ministers, State Council and Majlis Ash’Shura members, officials, and sheikhs and dignitaries of the Governorate of North A’Sharqiyah. — ONA

