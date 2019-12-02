Hormuz Grand Muscat wins Luxury Business Hotel Award

The team of Hormuz Grand Muscat, a Radisson Collection Hotel is honoured to be announced as the best Luxury Business Hotel in Oman at the 2019 World Luxury Hotel Awards. Celebrating its 13th anniversary this year, the awards offer international recognition as voted by guests, travellers and industry players alike.

The World Luxury Hotel Awards is the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry offering international recognition as voted by guests, travellers and industry players alike. Luxury hotels participate by entering the hotel categories that showcase their unique selling points and destinations after which it is up to international travellers to vote during a four-week period to select the winners.

The Hormuz Grand Muscat, a Radisson Collection Hotel, best known for it’s iconic style and modern features, designed to exceed the expectations of the modern traveller won the Luxury Business Hotel Award.

The hotel is a perfect combination of traditional and contemporary and is conveniently situated in the Oman hub.

Design lovers will not be disappointed at Hormuz Grand Muscat as design is one of the is a key element of Radisson Collection Hotels; its striking architecture and inspiring interiors delivers a combination of the traditional Omani Culture and modern personality.

“We are honoured to be a part of the acclaimed World Luxury Hotel Awards for the third time in a row ” said Panos Panagis, General Manager & District Director, Oman. It is humbling to receive this global recognition of sustained commitment to excellence in hospitality and wonderful recognition for our hotel team.

