Honourable lady returns home
Muscat: The Honourable Lady, Spouse of His Majesty the Sultan, and her accompanying delegation, comprising womenfolk from the Royal Family, next of kin and other Omani women of official high ranking status, returned home this evening after a short visit to the sisterly State of Kuwait to offer condolences and sympathies to ladies of the Kuwaiti Ruling Family and the brotherly people of Kuwait on the demise of the forgiven, by the will of the Almighty Allah, the late Emir of Kuwait Shaikh Sabah al Ahmed al Jabir al Sabah. –ONA