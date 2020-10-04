Main 

Honourable lady returns home

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Honourable Lady, Spouse of His Majesty the Sultan, and her accompanying delegation, comprising womenfolk from the Royal Family, next of kin and other Omani women of official high ranking status, returned home this evening after a short visit to the sisterly State of Kuwait to offer condolences and sympathies to ladies of the Kuwaiti Ruling Family and the brotherly people of Kuwait on the demise of the forgiven, by the will of the Almighty Allah, the late Emir of Kuwait Shaikh Sabah al Ahmed al Jabir al Sabah. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8121 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

UAE will welcome visitors from July 7

Oman Observer Comments Off on UAE will welcome visitors from July 7

8 killed, 11 hurt in New York truck attack

Oman Observer Comments Off on 8 killed, 11 hurt in New York truck attack

Temperatures to rise in parts of Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on Temperatures to rise in parts of Oman