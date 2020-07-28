Honourable Lady, HM the Sultan Spouse, greets loyal Omani people, residents on Eid Al Adha

Muscat: Honourable Lady, the Spouse of His Majesty the Sultan, has addressed a message of greetings, blessings and best wishes to the loyal people of Oman and residents on the Sultanate’s land on the occasion of Eid Al Adha 1441 AH.

She prayed to the Almighty Allah that the Eid would again dawn upon Omanis and residents with good health, wellbeing and long life. She extended her greetings and wishes of blessings to all people in the Islamic nation.

The Honourable Lady also sent cables of greetings to wives of Their Majesties, Their Highnesses and leaders of sisterly and friendly states, as well as renowned international personalities on this happy occasion.

In her cables, she expressed her sincere sentiments and wishes of good health, wellbeing and long life. She wished the Arab and Islamic nations further prosperity. –ONA