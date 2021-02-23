Honourable Lady congratulates teachers on Teacher’s Day

MUSCAT: The Sultanate will today mark the Teacher’s Day which falls on February 24 every year. This year’s celebration comes at a time when teachers are making double efforts as the education sector faces big challenges including distance learning due to Covid-19. On this occasion, the Honourable Lady, Spouse of His Majesty the Sultan, extended greetings to teachers. In her greetings she said: “The gratitude to education and those working in the sector is a lofty objective and the way to the progress of the nations. “On this day, we feel delighted as we enjoy bounties in our country Oman, to extend our sincere greetings to the people of education and knowledge, and to all those who have exerted efforts for the sake of education. To them we say: You have eliminated ignorance, illuminated the road and elevated generations to higher standing. For all that, we wish you all happy Teacher’s Day.”