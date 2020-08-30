Honey production in Oman increases 38pc in 2019

Muscat: The production of honey in the Sultanate increased by 38 per cent by the end of 2019, recording 615,752 kilogrammes of honey, compared to 443,477 kilogrammes in 2018.

The production of dates increased by 2.2 per cent by the end of 2019, reaching 376,982 tonnes compared to 368,940 tonnes in 2018, according to the data released in the statistical yearbook issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

According to the NCSI statistical yearbook, the highest production of honey in 2019 was recorded in the Governorates of North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah when the honey production hit 202,259 kilogrammes, followed by the Governorates of North Al Batinah and South Al Batinah with production of 185,391 kilogrammes. The Governorate of Al Dhahirah recorded a production of 83,702 kilogrammes of honey.

The statistical yearbook also pointed out that the production of honey in the Governorate of Dhofar reached 59,246 kilogrammes while the production in the Governorates of Al Dakhiliyah and Al Wusta reached 56,279 kilogrammes and 14,946 kilogrammes, respectively.

The production of honey in the Governorate of Al Buraimi reached 6,959 kilogrammes while the production in the Governorates of Muscat and the Governorate of Musandam reached 5,788 kilogrammes and about 1,182 kilogrammes, respectively, during the same period at the end of 2019.

As for the production of dates at the end of 2019, the NCSI statistical yearbook showed that the highest quantity of dates was produced in the Governorate of North Al Batinah, reaching 78,572 tonnes, followed by South Al Batinah with 73,271 tonnes, and Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah, which recorded a production of 67,607 tonnes.

The production of dates in the Governorate of North Al Sharqiyah reached 41,781 tons while the production of dates in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah reached 39,995 tonnes, and the production of dates in the Governorate of Al Dhahirah and Muscat reached 37,930 tonnes and 13,425 tonnes, respectively.

The same statistical data in the yearbook stated that the production of dates at the end of 2019 in the Governorate of Al Buraimi reached 12,793 tonnes, and the production in the Governorate of Musandam reached 7,443 tonnes.

The Governorate of Dhofar recorded dates production of 4,033 tonnes, and the production in the Governorate of Al Wusta reached 132 tonnes at the same period at the end of 2019. –ONA