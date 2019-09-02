Honest cabbie returns wallet left by passenger

MUSCAT, SEPT 2 – An Omani taxi driver has set a noble example to his peers, and underlined the values of life which the local populace, in general, inherited, by returning the valuables which were apparently left behind in his car, to the passenger. Mohammed al Harthy, a man in his forties, who drives a taxi, took extra pain to return the lost wallet with valuables to a passenger whom he had dropped in Al Hamriya from Qurum, after travelling a long distance to his home in Al Hail.

“I salute this Omani national — Mohammed — who makes both ends meet by driving a taxi, for his honesty, dedication to his work and for the empathy which drove him to drive nearly 40 km in search of the person who lost his wallet and hand over it to him. It was an expensive, branded wallet with lot of cash and two debit cards and a credit card. May God bless Oman and the noble people here,” John, who arrived in Oman from Dubai to visit his friends in the capital area, told the Observer. John took a cab from Qurum to Al Hamriya on his way at around 7 pm last Thursday. After getting down at Al Hamriya, he was taken aback upon realising that he had lost his wallet in the cab.

“I was clueless as I don’t know the taxi registration number nor the driver’s name or contact, and I had no means to return home in Dubai as my cash and cards are in it. I stood, just praying and thinking if I can go to the Royal Oman Police (ROP) to seek help. Meanwhile, I crossed the road to quickly see if the taxi is returning after his final stop to give a try, and looked at all taxis passing that side. I stopped some taxis to ask where is the last stop for taxis to turn around, and if they have any association and the like to trace this car, and all I did in frustration for my lost wallet,” admits John.

“As time passed by I became more panicked. After some time, just like a miracle in 30 minutes, I saw a taxi driver walking towards me with my wallet. I was filled with tears and just hugged him and thanked him. He said with a smile that he was wondering how he will find me and wanted to try in a hotel close by or else go to the ROP. I thanked him, over and again, and felt great about this kind person… May God bless him and his family.” When contacted, Mohammed, who doesn’t want publicity, declined to comment on the incident, saying, “It is my duty to return anything and everything that doesn’t belong to me.”

“Many would comment on technology to have a metered taxi with app to trace if we lose something. But, the truth is that only humanity can make or unmake a person. With technology we can trace the car, but if the person decides not to give back — it’s gone, and it is the question of integrity and upbringing of the person,” adds John, who has promised Mohammed to come back in November.