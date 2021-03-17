Honda to cut production at all US and Canada plants

WASHINGTON: Honda Motor Co said late on Tuesday supply chain issues will force a halt to production at a majority of US and Canadian auto plants for a week.

The Japanese automaker added the issue will result in some production cuts next week at all US and Canadian plants, citing “the impact from Covid-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather over the past several weeks.”

“In some way, all of our auto plants in the US and Canada will be impacted,” Honda said.

Some US and Canadian plants are expected to have smaller production cuts next week, but a spokesman for Honda added “the timing and length of production adjustments could change.” The company did not specify the volume of vehicles impacted. — AFP