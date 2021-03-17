Home visits for vaccination drive

The Directorate-General of Health Services in Muscat Governorate on Wednesday started providing home visits service (immunisation against Covid-19) for target groups registered in the community health programme. With a rise in the number of cases recorded daily, the Ministry of Health has intensified steps to get many people vaccinated and limit the spread of the pandemic. The ministry has reported 548 new cases on Wednesday. The vaccination will begin in the Wilayats of Muscat and Muttrah to be followed by the other areas in the governorate. The goal of the home visits service is to reach the largest target group in the community to get the vaccine against Covid-19.