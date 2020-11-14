Wilayats: Seeb: Home to historic landmarks

Seeb is the jewel of Muscat for the comprehensive architectural renaissance that it embraces. The wilayat is bordered by Barka from north, Bidbid from south-west and Bausher from south-east

The Wilayat of Seeb, overlooking Sea of Oman, is counted as Muscat’s gate for those coming from other governorates and neighbouring areas either by air or land. It was earlier named Dama due to abundance of water besides historic landmarks. Today, Seeb is the jewel of Muscat for the comprehensive architectural renaissance that it embraces. The wilayat is bordered by Barka from north, Bidbid from south-west and Bausher from south-east.

The Wilayat of Seeb comprises 24 towns and villages which are: Mahilat al Yousuf, Mahilat Wadi al Bahais, Mahilat al Souq, Mahilat al Shiraijah, Mahilat al Qala’h, Mahilat Sur Aal Hadid, Al Manuma, Al Mawaleh South, Al Mawaleh North, Hail al Awamer, Hillat al Rahbieen, Khrais al Awamer, Khrais al Hiboos, Al Maabela South, Al Maabela North, Al Rusayil, Al Khoudh al Qadima and Al Khoudh al Jadidah.

The wilayat is reputed for its fort named Dama, that was considered as a cultural university where multi-disciplinary symposiums and lectures were delivered. Seeb has 140 mosques in addition to a number of historic landmarks scattered across the wilayat.

People of the wilayat practise many professions like trade, agriculture, fishing and livestock breeding. It has a special market for selling summer agricultural crops including mango, dates and lemon. Those products are auctioned twice a day.

Based on the agricultural censuses (2012/2013), Seeb has (1,168) agricultural holdings run by (1,500) cultivators. Seeb fishery harbour is seen as a strategic project as it received 48 motor fishing and merchant vessels.

Construction of new facilities is now on at the harbour. Among these are the main building of the port and fish market keeping up with global standards and specifications.

Seeb has gained a number of development projects in different domains. To reduce traffic congestion, roads have been widened and improved.

The five-year plan of 2020 includes mega projects like waterfront (second phase), central slaughterhouse and second-hand automotive market.

The wilayat embraces numerous landmarks of industrial, technical, educational, agricultural and commercial importance.

It has over 45 government institutions that offer public services like Sultan Qaboos University, Muaskar al Murtafa’a, Office of the Chief of Staff Sultan’s Armed Forces, Muscat International Airport, SQU Hospital, Armed Forces Hospital, Seeb Post Office and malls like Al Bahja, City Centre, Lulu and many others.

The wilayat is rich with dams and wadis like Al Lawami and Wadi Al Khoudh.

The well-known dam is Al Khoudh dam that stores large quantities of water.