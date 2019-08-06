Home Minister lying, we are locked up: Farooq

NEW DELHI: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference Chairman Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday lashed out at the Central government over scrapping of Article 370 and accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of lying about his situation.

“People are being locked up, (former chief minister) Omar Abdullah is in jail. We are not grenade-throwers or stone-pelters. My India is a democratic, secular India for all. We believe in peaceful resolution for change. This is undemocratic,” Abdullah told reporters from the terrace of his house.

On the Central government’s decision to scrap Article 370, he said that this is unconstitutional. “It is dictatorship by Modi government. We have never been the ones who want to separate nor do we want to separate from this nation. But, don’t take away our honour and dignity… we are not slaves,” he said.

“Dictatorial authority has been evoked and not a democratic one. I don’t know how many have been arrested. Nobody is allowed to come in or go out, we are under house arrest,” he said. Abdullah said that the doors of his house have been closed and he can not move out. — IANS

