Home-made campaign marks Environment Day

MUSCAT: A video campaign bringing together people from more than 80 countries to send out a positive message across at a time people are driven inside of their homes, an idea of a Muscat resident, marked the World Environment Day on June 5 in the Sultanate.

The video message, underlining the necessity of both nature and human beings to merge into one to protect one another without the barriers of language, religion or national boundaries has been well received, according to Rekha Premraj, an expatriate living in Muscat.

‘Love Earth’, the video created by Rekha and her friends, is a symbolic way of being together during these pandemic times and a clarion call to live in harmony with the environment.

People from over 80 countries who have planted trees to raise awareness for the need of protecting and nurturing the environment for universal well-being came together on a video made in Malayalam.

The song, originally written in Malayalam, was sung in thirteen languages including all classical languages of the world and Indian classical languages such as Tamil, Sanskrit, Odia, Telugu, Kannada and others.

“The World Environment Day has been a major campaign for environmental issues ranging from marine pollution, human overgrowth and raising awareness about global warming, sustainable consumption, and wildlife crime and we did what little we could do to be a part of environment protection”, Rekha told the Observer.

Asokan Ilavalli, a resident in Oman is the lyricist while Sharafudheen Hamilt composed it and Reha Rajesh sang it in 13 languages. Habin K Hari is the video editor. Sound Editing is done by Aji K Krishnan. Suresh Kumar Pillai and Premraj supported the video coordination.

The video, which ends with the planting of trees by the future generations, ends with the thought that the nature we have inherited belongs to our future generation and that it is safe in their hands.