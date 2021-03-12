Front Stories Local 

Home delivery services exempted from night ban

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Friday has decided to exclude home delivery services (food and restaurants) and shops that sell and repair vehicle tyres located in gas stations from the activities that need to be closed at night.

The night ban of commercial activities will continue between 8 pm and 5 am until March 20, 2021.

Petrol stations, health institutions, private pharmacies, home delivery services, and shops selling and repairing vehicle tyres located in gas stations are now exempted from the ban.

