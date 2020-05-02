Home businesses in Oman urged to acquire license online

Muscat: To avoid being a victim of online fraud, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) said consumers must make sure before purchasing online are registered in the sultanate.

MOCI said all relevant details can be availed at the Invest Easy portal by entering the name of the company or trademark.

The ministry affirmed that it pursues the principle of encouraging innovative electronic services so that some home businesses and small and medium and enterprises can promote their products.

Ths businesses should commit themselves to acquire the home business licenses or the commercial registration number to get the confidence of consumers.

Home business owners can obtain a home business license electronically via self-service RO for three years. It is worth noting that the number of home business licenses amounted to 7,795 licenses as of April 30.