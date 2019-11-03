Holiday for Prophet birthday

MUSCAT: Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court and Chairman of the Civil Service Council, on Sunday issued a decision stating that Sunday, 13 Rabee Al Awwal, 1441 AH, corresponding to November 10, will be an official holiday for employees in the ministries, public authorities and other departments of the state administrative apparatus on the occasion of Holy Prophet’s Birthday (PBUH) Anniversary, instead of Saturday 12 Rabee Al Awwal, 1441 AH, corresponding to November 9.

Sayyid Khalid extended heartfelt greetings to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on this happy occasion, praying to the Almighty to protect His Majesty and grant him good health, happiness and long life and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty for many years to come, the Omani people and our dear country further progress and welfare under the wise leadership of His Majesty, and all Muslims prosperity and blessings.

Private sector

On his turn, Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, issued a decision stopping work in the private sector companies and establishments on Sunday (November 10) on this occasion. The decision allows employers and employees to agree on work arrangements during the holiday if the necessity arises. All employees in the private sector extended heartfelt greetings to His Majesty the Sultan on this blessed occasion, praying to the Almighty to protect His Majesty and grant him good health, happiness and long life and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty, the Omani people with blessings, and all Muslims prosperity and blessings. — ONA