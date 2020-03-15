Holiday announced for Isra’a Wal Miraj on March 22

MUSCAT: Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Chairman of the Civil Service Council, on Sunday issued a decision declaring Sunday 27 Rajab 1441 AH corresponding to March 22 as an official holiday for employees at ministries, public authorities and other departments of the state’s administrative apparatus on the occasion of the blessed anniversary of Al Isra’a Wal Miraj. The decision reads as follows: “On the occasion of Isra’a Wal Miraj, it has been decided that Sunday 27 Rajab 1441 AH corresponding to March 22 will be an official holiday for employees at ministries, public authorities and other departments of the state’s administrative apparatus.

“We seize this blessed occasion to extend greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and long life and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty for many years to come and the Omani people, and our dear country further progress and welfare under His Majesty’s wise leadership, and all Muslims welfare and blessings.” Meanwhile, Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, issued a decision announcing March 22 as an official holiday for employees in private sector companies and establishments on the blessed occasion of Isra’a Wal Miraj.

The decision allows employers and employees to agree on compensating this holiday if necessity arises. All employees in the private sector extended their heartfelt greetings and best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on this blessed occasion, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and long life, and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty and the Omani people with welfare and blessings. — ONA