Holders Madrid to play Athletic in Super Cup

La Liga champions Real Madrid will face Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona will play Real Sociedad in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals next month, Spain’s football federation said on Thursday. Holders Madrid and Athletic will meet on January 14 in Malaga a day after Barca’s fixture with Sociedad in Cordoba, with the final in Sevilla on January 17. Last season’s Spanish Cup final between Basque sides Athletic and Sociedad has been postponed to next April due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last term’s Super Cup final was held in Saudi Arabia in the first holding of its new four-team format. — AFP

