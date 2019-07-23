Hockenheim challenge awaits Al Faisal

HOCKENHEIM, Germany: Oman’s Al Faisal al Zubair will be hoping for a fifth successive points-scoring finish when he heads to the 4.574km Hockenheim Grand Prix Circuit, near Heidelberg, in southern Germany for the fifth round of the 2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Super Cup this weekend.

The young member of the BWT Lechner Racing Team has already taken a seventh place in Spain, 10th in Monaco and 11th at Austria’s Spielberg circuit and Silverstone in England this season. Points earned by the Omani mean he holds 10th position in the Drivers’ Championship after five races held in association with European rounds of the FIA Formula One World Championship.

That series is now led by Al Zubair’s two BWT Lechner Racing Team colleagues Julien Andlauer and Michael Ammermuller, with the Frenchman heading the German by three points before the showdown on the Hockenheim circuit this weekend. Victory at Silverstone two weekends ago has catapulted Turkey’s Ayhancan Guven back into contention and the rookie holds third in the rankings, three points in front of a tying Mikkel Pedersen and Florian Latorre.

Al Zubair said: “I am looking forward to Germany and to being back in the race car again. The goal is to continue the run of top 10 finishes.”

Al Zubair finished 12th in the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland race at the Hockenheim circuit last September, but a tyre choice error in qualifying meant that the Omani was forced to battle his way through the field to an eventual 17th place in the German round of the 2018 Porsche Mobil 1 Super Cup.

Nick Yelloly broke the six-year Porsche lap record last season with a race lap time of 1min 42.001sec and also claimed pole position and won the round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Super Cup.

The on-circuit action fires into life with a 45-minute practice session from 16.00hrs on Friday (July 26) afternoon.

The qualifying stint takes centre stage from 12.55hrs on Saturday and the fifth round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Super Cup is scheduled to get the green light from 10.25hrs on Sunday (July 28) morning.

2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Super Cup – Overall Standings (after round 4):

1. Julien Andlauer (FRA) 67pts

2. Michael Ammermuller (DEU) 64pts

3. Ayhancan Guven (TUR) 50pts

4. Florian Latorre (FRA) 47pts

4. Mikkel Pedersen (DNK) 47pts

6. Larry ten Voorde (NLD) 46pts

7. Jaap van Lagen (NLD) 43pts

8. Jaxon Evans (AUS) 34pts

9. Tio Ellinas (CYP) 31pts

10. Al Faisal al Zubair (OMN) 26pts