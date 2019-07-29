Front Stories Local Oman 

HM’s vision on development hailed

Oman Observer , , , ,

Seoul: The Korean Times Newspaper hailed the wisdom of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said in adopting a development strategy throughout the country, noting that His Majesty the Sultan has been keen since the first day of his accession to the throne in the Sultanate to spread education and put on top of the necessary priority.

The newspaper praised the Sultanate’s efforts to diversify its economic resources, stressing that the Sultanate is living a new era of modernization and prosperity that benefited all citizens.

The newspaper added that the Sultanate enjoys friendly relations with many other countries, as efforts being expanded in this direction, especially to serve the objectives of sustainable and comprehensive local development programmes.

“His Majesty’s policy of peace and neutrality amidst various conflicts in the region has led the Sultanate to earn its reputation,” the newspaper affirmed.

The newspaper praised the Omani development efforts for Omani people as “the most valuable asset” as part of Oman’s development strategy of promoting education, health care, social growth, law and justice.

It added, “From the outset, His Majesty has given priority to preparing generations of Omani citizens in the context of long-term plans provided by major sustainable development projects covering the entire country,”.

It referred to the Vision 2020, based on a series of plans developed in 1995 and Vision 2040 through enhancing the environment for international investment and business, such as the Special Economic Zone in Duqm. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3973 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Wadi Tiwi a top winter tourism destination

Oman Observer Comments Off on Wadi Tiwi a top winter tourism destination

Muscat-Moscow flights a boost to trade, tourism

Oman Observer Comments Off on Muscat-Moscow flights a boost to trade, tourism

Bank Muscat honoured for support to Al Noor Association for Blind

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bank Muscat honoured for support to Al Noor Association for Blind