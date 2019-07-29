HM’s vision on development hailed

Seoul: The Korean Times Newspaper hailed the wisdom of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said in adopting a development strategy throughout the country, noting that His Majesty the Sultan has been keen since the first day of his accession to the throne in the Sultanate to spread education and put on top of the necessary priority.

The newspaper praised the Sultanate’s efforts to diversify its economic resources, stressing that the Sultanate is living a new era of modernization and prosperity that benefited all citizens.

The newspaper added that the Sultanate enjoys friendly relations with many other countries, as efforts being expanded in this direction, especially to serve the objectives of sustainable and comprehensive local development programmes.

“His Majesty’s policy of peace and neutrality amidst various conflicts in the region has led the Sultanate to earn its reputation,” the newspaper affirmed.

The newspaper praised the Omani development efforts for Omani people as “the most valuable asset” as part of Oman’s development strategy of promoting education, health care, social growth, law and justice.

It added, “From the outset, His Majesty has given priority to preparing generations of Omani citizens in the context of long-term plans provided by major sustainable development projects covering the entire country,”.

It referred to the Vision 2020, based on a series of plans developed in 1995 and Vision 2040 through enhancing the environment for international investment and business, such as the Special Economic Zone in Duqm. –ONA