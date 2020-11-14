HM’s special envoy heads to Bahrain

Muscat: HH Sayyid Fatik bin Fahar al-Said, Special Envoy to His Majesty the Sultan on Saturday left for the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain to convey condolences of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa.

HH Sayyid Fatik is accompanied by an official delegation comprising HH Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs and Abdullah bin Rashid al-Medailwi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain. ONA