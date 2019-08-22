Main 

HM’s diplomatic policies example for others: Guterres

Oman Observer , ,

Muscat: Antonio Guterres, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, has praised the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in pursuing the principle of dialogue to resolve international issues.
He hailed His Majesty’s efforts to promote security and stability, stressing that His Majesty policies on diplomacy have become a model that is respected and appreciated.

He made the statement during credentials’s submission by  Dr Mohammed bin Awad Al Hassan, the Permanent Representative of the Sultanate to UN, to the UN Secretary-General in New York. During which, Al Hassan conveyed the greetings of His Majesty.

Additionally, he praised the role played by the United Nations in the pursuit of global peace and security, stressing that the Sultanate is ready to cooperate with the United Nations in all fields.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4096 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Mountain bike race in Wakan Village today

Oman Observer Comments Off on Mountain bike race in Wakan Village today

Nadal shrugs off perfect 10 as history beckons

Oman Observer Comments Off on Nadal shrugs off perfect 10 as history beckons

Scottish freedom case helped by ‘Brexit chaos’: Sturgeon

Oman Observer Comments Off on Scottish freedom case helped by ‘Brexit chaos’: Sturgeon