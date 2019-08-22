HM’s diplomatic policies example for others: Guterres

Muscat: Antonio Guterres, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, has praised the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in pursuing the principle of dialogue to resolve international issues.

He hailed His Majesty’s efforts to promote security and stability, stressing that His Majesty policies on diplomacy have become a model that is respected and appreciated.

He made the statement during credentials’s submission by Dr Mohammed bin Awad Al Hassan, the Permanent Representative of the Sultanate to UN, to the UN Secretary-General in New York. During which, Al Hassan conveyed the greetings of His Majesty.

Additionally, he praised the role played by the United Nations in the pursuit of global peace and security, stressing that the Sultanate is ready to cooperate with the United Nations in all fields.