HM’s diplomatic policies a role model for others: UN chief

MUSCAT: Antonio Guterres, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, has hailed the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in pursuing the principle of dialogue to resolve international issues.

Guterres commended His Majesty’s efforts to promote security and stability, stressing that His Majesty’s policies on diplomacy have become a model that is respected and appreciated.

He made the statement during credentials’ submission by Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan as the Sultanate’s Permanent Delegate to the UN, to the UN Secretary-General in New York on Thursday.

During which, Al Hassan conveyed the greetings of His Majesty the Sultan to the UN Secretary-General. He also praised the UN role in achieving international security and peace. He also affirmed the Sultanate’s readiness to cooperate with the UN in various spheres. — ONA