HM TO PRESIDE OVER MILITARY PARADE

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will preside over the military parade which will be held on the occasion of the 49th National Day anniversary at the military parade ground of Said bin Sultan Naval Base, on Monday. Units from the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo), Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), Royal Guard of Oman (RGO), Sultan’s Special Force (SSF), Royal Oman Police (ROP), and the Royal Court Affairs, will take part in the military parade. Alongside His Majesty, the military parade will be attended by their Highnesses, ministers, advisers, leaders and high-ranking military and civilian officials.

GREETINGS

His Majesty the Sultan received a cable of greetings from His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on the occasion of the 49th National Day anniversary.

In his cable, HH Sayyid Fahd said: “With the advent of the 49th National Day anniversary, and in continuation of the good march which saw civilisational and developmental achievements taking place all over the Sultanate, it is my honour and on behalf of the Council of Ministers to extend our sincere greetings and best wishes along with the love, gratitude and loyalty we have in our hearts to Your Majesty. We pray to Allah Almighty to keep Your Majesty to achieve more progress and prosperity for Oman and the Omani people.

“Today, Oman is reaping the fruits of Your Majesty’s wise leadership having been transformed into a full-fledged modernised country. As such, the Sultanate has attained a high ranking at the Global Competitiveness Index, 2019 as the Omani citizens enjoy peace, security and equality before the law. This is a source for proud for every citizen living on this dear land.

Based on Your Majesty’s directives, the government is moving on with the implementation of the plans and programmes aimed towards further development in the institutions of education, health and social development in line with the modern age requirements with the aim of achieving sustainable development based on complete infrastructure designed to uplift the national economy in the industrial commercial sectors and boost their contribution to the gross domestic product. This is in addition to the government’s constant efforts to enhance partnership with the private sector and continue to providing suitable environment for attracting more investments. Enhancing public-private partnership has reflected positively on the sectors of industry, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, mining, among other sectors.

Your Majesty’s confidence on the citizens’ ability to positively contribute with their insightful thoughts and wise opinions was clearly obvious through your support to Oman’s Shura march. Today we feel proud of what has been achieved in this regard as Omani men and women are given the opportunity to contribute to the decision-making process. The Council of Oman assumes a vital role, along with the other state institutions, in preserving the national achievements which took place during this flourishing era.

“Your Majesty, your achievements are not confined to the domestic level alone. These achievements have extended to both the regional and international arenas as your wisdom has been appreciated and respected by the world’s countries and peoples who admired Your Majesty’s wisdom which seeks to solidify the values of tolerance and understanding and encourages dialogue to achieve peace and stability all over the world. Besides, the Sultanate, under your leadership, has become a destination for consultation and the exchange of views on the best resolutions for conflicts. Your Majesty’s attention to serving humanity has extended to include the protection of the environment as you allocated the Sultan Qaboos Prize for Environmental Preservation to encourage global initiatives aiming to preserve natural resources for the coming generation.

“Within the framework of the attention accorded by Your Majesty for the development pathways in the Sultanate, the Council of Ministers always maintains your wise visions as working methodologies and lays down plans and programmes on light of your wise directives in order to achieve positive growth rates.

“Your Council of Ministers, on this auspicious occasion, pledges to exert more efforts to execute your noble directives for the continuation of the process of development and modernisation in all fields of life. “May Allah Almighty protect Your Majesty and grant you good health, long life and happiness.” — ONA