HM the Sultan’s Speech on 50th National Day

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Wednesday gave a speech on the occasion of the glorious 50th National Day reading as follows:

In the name of the Almighty Allah, the Most Gracious, Most Merciful

Praise be to the Almighty Allah in volumes as many as His bounties might be. Praise and thanks be to the Allah as great as His mighty as His realm and infinite power. Peace be upon the finest of His creations, Prophet Mohammed—the most truthful, most honest—upon his revered family and companions and all those who follow their suit sincerely till Judgment Day.

We address you on this auspicious day marking one of Oman’s eternal days, the 50th anniversary of Oman’s modern Renaissance, when countrywide celebrations were scheduled to prevail in a manner that reflects the greatness of the glorious event, but current exceptional conditions undergone by the Sultanate and the whole world intervened otherwise. So, we decided that the scope of celebrations this year will be limited to suit precautionary health measures aimed to protect the health and safety of all.

Oman, by the will of the Almighty Allah’s, has been able to overcome the challenges posed over the past decades wisely and tactfully through the leadership of its late monarch, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, and the sacrifices of its people. Oman will remain a source of power, pride and dignity for all of us and for future generations. It has been able to set up a modern renaissance that placed Omani citizen on top of its priorities. Our deep-rooted history and our role in human civilization formed a strong cornerstone for the establishment of development process that covered all parts of the Sultanate and across its vast geographical area, so that the achievements could reach every family and every individual on this benign land. The renaissance consolidated the pillars of the State of Law and Institutions, whose perfection and empowerment will be among the features of the forthcoming stage.

We will continue to consult the same core principles and values in laying the foundation of the new stage, in which our dear country, God willing, will march confidently forward towards the lofty status it desires to achieve. It is the goal which we all aspire for, utilizing all our resources and capabilities in the quest to protect our national interests, considered the mainstay of the future stage whose tracks and goals were defined by Oman Vision 2040, with the prime aim of transforming all aspects of life. It is a true embodiment of collective national willpower.

The success of this vision is the responsibility of us all, dear citizens, without exception, with everyone acting from his position and within the scope of his abilities and responsibilities.

Within the context of supporting the Government’s ability to meet the requirements of Oman Vision 2040, we embarked on developing the State’s Administrative Apparatus, restructured the Council of Ministers and entrusted to it the responsibility of implementing the forthcoming development plans, along with their enabling resources and in accordance with the prerogatives accorded to each department. The overall aim is to enhance government performance and competence.

Meanwhile, steps are underway to revise the legislative and auditing measures and develop instruments of questioning and accountability so that they might constitute a cornerstone for future action in Oman. We hereby underscore the great significance of these steps in protecting the rights of citizens, as well their role in consolidating justice and decency. This justice system will be accorded our special attention.

We have also laid down the regulatory foundation of local administration through a system of decentralization of services and development in the governorates. We will regularly follow up progress in the administrative system with the aim of supporting and developing it to empower society to shoulder its responsibility in nation building.

Dear citizens,

Nowadays the world is undergoing unprecedented situations under the twin impacts of global financial crisis (caused by the slump in international oil prices that hit record-low levels) and the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Since we are a vital part of this interconnected world, with which we share interests and destiny, rejoicing for its pleasures and saddened by its calamities, we have accorded special attention to this global scenario. We follow up its developments and its implications at national, regional and international levels. We have taken all precautions to accommodate these circumstances and alleviate their negative impacts in all sectors of the state, with priority given to health, social and economic sectors. We reiterate our support to these sectors so that health and education services, of all types, could continue to be rendered in the best manner to all citizens of this dear country.

In this context, we would like to express our appreciation for all your support, as individuals and institutions, including all initiatives and tasks. We take pride in this support and value all your efforts and your noble endeavours. You have proved, dear citizens of Oman, your originality that was attested by history. You have realized, beyond doubt, the ability of this great country to stand the test of time.

Loyal citizens of Oman,

Crises, challenges and difficulties provide an opportunity to test the readiness of nations and their abilities. The current crisis has opened wide vistas for national cadres to contribute to solutions based on innovation and creativity. They accelerated the pace of transformation into digital work and the use of technology in government and private sector domains of action in a manner that was unthinkable before. The national cadres’ response was prompt and proper.

We appreciate your response and your positive reaction to government measures under these financial and economic conditions undergone by the Sultanate with the purpose of rationalizing spending and shrinking fiscal deficit and general state debt. The aim of these procedures and plans is to achieve the State’s Fiscal Sustainability and to establish grounds for the execution of strategic developmental projects in all parts of the Sultanate.

Despite these challenges posed to our economy, we are certain that the Fiscal Balance Plan and its related procedures, as endorsed by the government recently, will undoubtedly steer our economy to the shores of safety. The economy will witness, during the next five years, rates of growth that meet the expectations of all citizens of this dear country.

To reaffirm the attention that we accord to the protection of citizens, we gave directives to establish a Social Security Scheme to ensure that the State honours its duty to provide decent living for citizens and spare them the impacts of measures entailed by financial policies. We will also accord attention to channeling some of the output of financial policies to the Social Security Scheme so that it becomes, God willing, an overarching canopy of social protection.

Loyal citizens of Oman,

On the occasion of the 50th National Day of Oman’s Renaissance, and as you exert your efforts in the workplace, we would like to express our thanks and commendation of all that you do to safeguard the gains of this renaissance.

We hail all personnel of the Armed Forces and security services across all their formations. We appreciate your efforts in protecting the sovereignty of this country and in defending the safety of its lands. We reiterate our support to you, all the time.

We pray to the Almighty Allah to have mercy on the soul of the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, to reward him plentifully, and to enable us to follow his footsteps in establishing the next stage of development in a manner that meets the aspirations of citizens of this dear homeland and reflects the gloriousness of its history, hoping for a brighter future to unveil, God willing.

May the Almighty Allah grant us all success to honour the custody and shoulder the responsibility towards the loyal citizens of this country. –ONA