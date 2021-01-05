HM the Sultan sends written message to King of KSA

Al Ula: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik sent a written message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The message deals with the strong bilateral relations binding the two brotherly countries and peoples and means of promoting them on various spheres.

The message was handed over by Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaid, Foreign Minister when he met on Tuesday with Prince Faisal Farhan al Saud, KSA Foreign Minister, on the sideline of the 41st Summit of GCC Leaders, which is being hosted by the Saudi Arabia in Al Ula city.

The meeting reviewed the fraternal relations and horizons of cooperation between the two countries. It also discussed regional and international issues of common concern, as well as touching on several topics listed on the Summit’s agenda. –ONA