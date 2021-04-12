HM the Sultan receives written message from president of Somalia

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a written message from President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The message was received by HH Sayyid Asa’ad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan when he received at his office on Monday Mohammed Abdul Razzaq Mahmoud, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Hassan Muallem Khalif, Minister of State; envoys of the President of Somalia.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and means of promoting them in several fields.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary General and the two advisers at Sayyid Asaad’s Office and the delegation accompanying the two envoys of the Somali President. –ONA