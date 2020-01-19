HM the Sultan receives two condolences cables from Ethiopian President, PM

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour has received two cables of condolences from President Sahle-Work Zewde of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Ethiopian Prime Minister on the demise of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

The two cables were received by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs when he received in his office on Sunday Mahmoud D Advisor to the Foreign Minister and Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali, Special Envoy of the Ethiopian Prime Minister.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs, officials in the ministry and the delegation accompanying the guest. –ONA

