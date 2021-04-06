Main 

HM the Sultan receives thanks cable from KSA King

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable to him on the death of Prince Badr Fahd Saud Al Kabeer al Saud.
In the cable, King Salman expressed his thanks for His Majesty the Sultan’s good feelings and sincere prayers, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the bereaved’s soul in peace in paradise and protect His Majesty against all harms. –ONA

