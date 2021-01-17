Uncategorized 

HM the Sultan receives thanks cable from King of KSA

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable on the death of Princess Tarfa bint Hathloul bin Abdulaziz al Saud.

In the cable, King Salman expressed his thanks for His Majesty’s sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise and protect His Majesty against all harms. –ONA

