HM the Sultan receives thanks cable from King of Bahrain

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable to him on the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa.

King Hamad expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to perpetuate good health, wellbeing and long life on His Majesty the Sultan and protect him against all harms. –ONA