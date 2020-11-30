Main 

HM the Sultan receives thanks cable from King of Bahrain

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable to him on the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa.

King Hamad expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to perpetuate good health, wellbeing and long life on His Majesty the Sultan and protect him against all harms. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8859 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Germany beat Spain to win under-21 Euro

Oman Observer Comments Off on Germany beat Spain to win under-21 Euro

PARIS POLLUTION

Oman Observer Comments Off on PARIS POLLUTION

Cyclone Mekunu claims four lives

Oman Observer Comments Off on Cyclone Mekunu claims four lives