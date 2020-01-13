HM the Sultan receives Saudi King

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour received at Al Alam Palace Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of Saudi Arabia and custodian of two holy mosques, and his accompanying delegation on Monday.

While meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, the king expressed his sincere condolences to His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people on the death of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.