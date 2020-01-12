HM the Sultan receives President of Palestine

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq received at Al Alam Palace today President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and his accompanying delegation who arrived here to extend condolences on the demise of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

During his meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, President Abbas expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the last Sultan in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Palestinian President and his accompanying delegation for their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies on this immense loss. ONA