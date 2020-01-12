Main 

HM the Sultan receives President of Palestine

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq received at Al Alam Palace today President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and his accompanying delegation who arrived here to extend condolences on the demise of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

During his meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, President Abbas expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the last Sultan in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Palestinian President and his accompanying delegation for their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies on this immense loss. ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4956 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Illegal fish vendors arrested in Muscat

Oman Observer Comments Off on Illegal fish vendors arrested in Muscat

Crisis escalates as Boeing halts 737 MAX production

Oman Observer Comments Off on Crisis escalates as Boeing halts 737 MAX production

Plan for greenfield Musandam Airport gets further boost

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Plan for greenfield Musandam Airport gets further boost