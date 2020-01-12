Main 

HM the Sultan receives King of Jordan

Oman Observer

 Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareqreceived at Al Alam Palace today King Abdullah II Ibn al-Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and his accompanying delegation who arrived here to extend condolences on the death of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

The King of Jordan expressed his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the late Sultan in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to King Abdullah II Ibn al Hussein and his accompanying delegation for their sincere condolences and sympathy.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4956 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Housing units on Batinah coastal road inspected

Oman Observer Comments Off on Housing units on Batinah coastal road inspected

CBO issues treasury bills worth RO 82m

Oman Observer Comments Off on CBO issues treasury bills worth RO 82m

From landslide for May to upset defeat

Oman Observer Comments Off on From landslide for May to upset defeat