HM the Sultan receives King of Jordan

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareqreceived at Al Alam Palace today King Abdullah II Ibn al-Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and his accompanying delegation who arrived here to extend condolences on the death of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

The King of Jordan expressed his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the late Sultan in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to King Abdullah II Ibn al Hussein and his accompanying delegation for their sincere condolences and sympathy.