HM the Sultan receives condolences message from Putin

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareqhas received a cable of condolences from President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation on the death of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In his cable, President Putin expressed his sincere condolences to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal family and the Omani people on this immense loss. He praised the regime of the late Sultan and the social and economic development witnessed in the Sultanate during his era. He underscored the great personal contributions of the late Sultan in enhancing the friendship relations between the two countries.

