HM The Sultan Receives Condolences Cable from French President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour has received a cable of condolences and sympathy from President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic on the demise of

the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

In his cable, President Macron expressed his sincere condolences and deep sympathy to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people on this immense loss. He described the late Sultan as the respected ruler whose opinion is heeded by everyone. He pointed out that during his reign, the greatly missed deceased had a historical vision and a sense of the greatness of his people and country, which enabled him to update it while retaining its traditions and values. He furthered that with his demise, the Omani people have lost a wise man who has enjoyed a high level of culture.

The French President pointed out that despite his deep affinity to his Omani roots, the greatly missed deceased remained open to the world, especially the French Republic, which he knew well.

President Macron hailed the wisdom and courage of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour in a time of great turmoil, as he worked tirelessly to resolve regional conflicts, and constantly call for peace and mutual tolerance, showing patience, determination and clarity.

He pointed out that the late Sultan boosted the Omani-French strong relations as the two countries have established a strong partnership during his reign. He affirmed that the two countries have

the same vision towards the main regional and international challenges.

President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic pointed out that his country had always relied on the support and kindness of the late Sultan, especially when some of the French citizens were facing difficulties in the neighboring countries to the Sultanate, indicating that he is extremely grateful to the late Sultan. ONA