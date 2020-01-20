HM the Sultan receives condolences cable from Crown Prince of Kuwait

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq has received on Monday a cable of condolences from Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber al Sabah, Crown Prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait on the demise of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

In his cable, Shaikh Nawaf expressed his deep sorrow and sadness on the death of the late Sultan. He affirmed that the death of the great leader who devoted his life to serve his homeland and people is an immense loss, not only for the Sultanate, which witnessed a comprehensive renaissance covering various fields, but also for the Arab and Islamic nations.

The Crown Prince of Kuwait also expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal family and the Omani people. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the late Sultan in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty Sultan Haitham patience and success to continue the march of welfare and growth being witnessed by the Sultanate. –ONA