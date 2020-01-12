Main 

HM the Sultan receives Boris Johnson

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq received at Al Alam Palace today Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister.

The British Prime Minister expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people on the demise of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan thanked the British Prime Minister for his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy on this immense loss. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the late Sultan in peace in paradise and protect all against all harms.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham also received Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence and Gen. Sir Nicholas Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) in the United Kingdom and their accompanying delegations.

 

