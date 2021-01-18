Front Stories Head stories Local 

HM the Sultan issues two Royal Decrees

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Monday issued two Royal decrees reading as follows:

Royal Decree No 10/2021 appoints a Secretary General at the Ministry of Defence.

Article (1) appoints Dr Mohammed Nasser Ali al Zaabi as Secretary General at the Ministry of Defence with the rank of minister.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 11/2021 on Military Promotions and Appointments.

Article (1) promotes Rear Admiral Abdullah Khamis Abdullah al Raeesi to the rank of Vice Admiral and appoints him as Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces.

Article (2) promotes Air Commodore Khamis Hammad Sultan al Ghafri to the rank of Air Vice Marshal and appoints him as a Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman.

Article (3) promotes Commodore Saif Nasser Mohsen al Rahbi to the rank of Rear Admiral and appoints him as Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman.

Article (4) promotes Air Commodore Eng Saleh Yahya Masoud al Maskari to the rank of Air Vice Marshal and appoints him as Commandant of the National Defence College.

Article (5) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue. –ONA

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9403 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

CMA approval must to market insurance products

Oman Observer Comments Off on CMA approval must to market insurance products

Gulf Air to add Salalah as seasonal summer destination this year

Oman Observer Comments Off on Gulf Air to add Salalah as seasonal summer destination this year

HM greetings to Macron of France

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM greetings to Macron of France