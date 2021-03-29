HM the Sultan issues Royal Decree

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Monday issued a Royal Decree No 31/2021, amending some provisions of Royal Decree No 35/2014 on the establishment of College of Sharia Sciences and promulgation of its System.

Article (1) replaces the text of the Article (1) of Royal Decree No 35/2014 with the following text:

“A scholarly institution to be named “College of Sharia Sciences” shall be established, shall report to the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation and shall be governed by the System (law) attached to this decree.”

Article (2) replaces the text of Article (4) of Royal Decree No 35/2014 with the following text:

“The Chairman of Board of Trustees of College of Sharia Sciences shall issue the regulations and decisions necessary for the implementation of provisions of this Decree and its attached System. Till such time, the existing regulations and decisions shall continue to be enforced, but without prejudice to the provisions of this Decree and its attached System.”

Article (3) stipulates that the attached amendments shall be applied to the System of College of Sharia Sciences promulgated under the aforementioned Royal Decree No 35/2014.

Article (4) cancels all that contradicts this decree or its attached amendments or contravenes their provisions.

Article (5) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on the day following its date of publication. –ONA