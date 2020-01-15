HM the Sultan gives audience to envoy of Italian president

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour gave an audience at Al Alam Palace on Wednesday to Francesco Boccia, Italian Minister of Regional Affairs, Envoy of President Sergio Mattarella of the Italian Republic.

The Italian Envoy conveyed condolences and sympathy of President Mattarella to His Majesty the Sultan and the Royal family on the demise of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to the Italian President for the sincere condolences and sympathy on this immense loss. The audience was attended by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of Diwan of Royal Court, Nasr bin Hamoud al Kindi, Secretary General of the Royal Court Affairs, Sayyid Hamad bin Thuwaini bin Shihab al Said and Sayyid Thee Yezen bin Haitham bin Tariq al Said. –ONA

