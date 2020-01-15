Main 

HM the Sultan gives audience to envoy of Italian president

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour gave an audience at Al Alam Palace on Wednesday to Francesco Boccia, Italian Minister of Regional Affairs, Envoy of President Sergio Mattarella of the Italian Republic.

The Italian Envoy conveyed condolences and sympathy of President Mattarella to His Majesty the Sultan and the Royal family on the demise of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to the Italian President for the sincere condolences and sympathy on this immense loss. The audience was attended by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of Diwan of Royal Court, Nasr bin Hamoud al Kindi, Secretary General of the Royal Court Affairs, Sayyid Hamad bin Thuwaini bin Shihab al Said and Sayyid Thee Yezen bin Haitham bin Tariq al Said. –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4976 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

GERMANY’s Loew spoilt for choice with World Cup looming

Oman Observer Comments Off on GERMANY’s Loew spoilt for choice with World Cup looming

Smart Muscat

Oman Observer Comments Off on Smart Muscat

Magnificent IZNIK

Clive Gracey Comments Off on Magnificent IZNIK