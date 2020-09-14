Local 

HM the Sultan congratulates Presidents of Guatemala, Salvador and Costa Rica

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei of the Republic of Guatemala on his country’s Independence Anniversary.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness to President Giammattei and the friendly people of Guatemala further progress and growth.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has also sent a similar cable of congratulations to President Nayib Bukele of the Republic of Salvador on his country’s Independence Anniversary.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness to President Bukele and the friendly people of Salvador further progress and prosperity.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has also sent a cable of congratulations to President Carlos Alvarado of the Republic of Costa Rica on his country’s Independence Anniversary.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Alvarado and the friendly people of Costa Rica. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7880 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman, Germany boost cooperation

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman, Germany boost cooperation

Awareness caravan on drug risks concludes

Oman Observer Comments Off on Awareness caravan on drug risks concludes

Fetal anomalies account for 15pc casualty at birth

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fetal anomalies account for 15pc casualty at birth