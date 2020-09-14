HM the Sultan congratulates Presidents of Guatemala, Salvador and Costa Rica

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei of the Republic of Guatemala on his country’s Independence Anniversary.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness to President Giammattei and the friendly people of Guatemala further progress and growth.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has also sent a similar cable of congratulations to President Nayib Bukele of the Republic of Salvador on his country’s Independence Anniversary.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness to President Bukele and the friendly people of Salvador further progress and prosperity.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has also sent a cable of congratulations to President Carlos Alvarado of the Republic of Costa Rica on his country’s Independence Anniversary.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Alvarado and the friendly people of Costa Rica. –ONA