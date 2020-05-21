Main 

HM the Sultan congratulates President of Yemen

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Field Marshal Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi of the sisterly Republic of Yemen, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to President Hadi, praying to Allah the Almighty to fulfill all hopes and aspirations of the brotherly Yameni people. –ONA

