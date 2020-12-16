HM the Sultan congratulates President of Ghana

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Nana Akufo–Addo of the Republic of Ghana on the occasion of him being re-elected as a president of the Republic for a second presidential term.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to President Akufo–Addo in leading the friendly people of Ghana towards further progress and prosperity, and the friendship relations between the two countries further progress and growth. –ONA