Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Roch Marc Kabore of the Republic of Burkina Faso, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness to President Kabore and the friendly people of his country further progress and prosperity. –ONA