HM the Sultan congratulates President of Armenia, Malta

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President George Vella of the Republic of Malta on his country’s Independence Anniversary.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Vella and the friendly people of Malta.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Armen Sarkissian of the Republic of Armenia on his country’s Independence Anniversary.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Sarkissian and the friendly people of Armenia. –ONA