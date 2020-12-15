Main 

HM the Sultan congratulates King of Bahrain on 49th National Day

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the occasion of the 49th National Day of Bahrain.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to King Hamad, praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of this occasion on King Hamad while the brotherly people of Bahrain realize aspirations of further progress and prosperity. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9061 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Indian School Board introduces pension scheme for staff

Oman Observer Comments Off on Indian School Board introduces pension scheme for staff

HM receives greetings on 50th National Day of Renaissance

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM receives greetings on 50th National Day of Renaissance

MoCI warns against using official emblems without licence

Oman Observer Comments Off on MoCI warns against using official emblems without licence