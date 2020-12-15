HM the Sultan congratulates King of Bahrain on 49th National Day

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the occasion of the 49th National Day of Bahrain.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to King Hamad, praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of this occasion on King Hamad while the brotherly people of Bahrain realize aspirations of further progress and prosperity. –ONA