HM the Sultan congratulates Japan’s new PM

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to Yoshihide Suga, Prime Minister of Japan on the occasion of electing him as the new Premier.

In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to achieve aspirations of the friendly Japanese people towards further progress and prosperity, and the friendship relations between the two countries further development and growth. –ONA